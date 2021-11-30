Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

N.C. man killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover

The crash happened Monday.
The crash happened Monday.(Hanover Fire and EMS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A North Carolina man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a bridge along Interstate 295.

Crews said they were called to mile marker 38 on I-295 north for a crash on Monday afternoon.

At the scene, crews found a Jeep Cherokee that had crashed into the Shady Grove Road bridge. The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to catch fire.

The driver, Tyler A. Gunnels, 24, of Rocky Mount, N.C., died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD makes arrest in connection with 2 bodies found near Linda Ln.
Tonita Lorice Smith
Charlottesville police asking for help finding missing woman
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle