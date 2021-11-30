N.C. man killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A North Carolina man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a bridge along Interstate 295.

Crews said they were called to mile marker 38 on I-295 north for a crash on Monday afternoon.

At the scene, crews found a Jeep Cherokee that had crashed into the Shady Grove Road bridge. The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to catch fire.

The driver, Tyler A. Gunnels, 24, of Rocky Mount, N.C., died at the scene.

Hanover Fire-EMS responded to the area of 38-mile marker of I-295 N for a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, crews found a single vehicle that crashed into the Shady Grove Road bridge. The driver of the vehicle did not survive the incident. pic.twitter.com/WJMikjqXw3 — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) November 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.