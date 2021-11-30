Morning flurries, afternoon warmth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A weak disturbance is bringing flurries across the region. As the system pulls away, clouds will thin and temperatures will warm into the 50s. This will be the start of a warming trend over the next few days. 60s are expected Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, our next chance for measurable rain is expected Monday, with a few scattered showers. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny,& breezy, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: around 40

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

