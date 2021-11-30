Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Morning flurries, afternoon warmth

Turning up the heat
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A weak disturbance is bringing flurries across the region. As the system pulls away, clouds will thin and temperatures will warm into the 50s. This will be the start of a warming trend over the next few days. 60s are expected Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, our next chance for measurable rain is expected Monday, with a few scattered showers. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny,& breezy, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: around 40

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD makes arrest in connection with 2 bodies found near Linda Ln.
Tonita Lorice Smith
Charlottesville police asking for help finding missing woman
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Chills Now. Milder Temperatures Ahead This Week
nbc29 weather at noon
The big chill