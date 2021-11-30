Chills Now. Milder Temperatures Ahead This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A relatively dry and mild stretch of weather this week as we finish out November and kick off December. A quick moving disturbance passing by to our north will bring some clouds for the overnight and possibly a few stray flurries. Sunshine is back Tuesday, breezy at times, with highs in the seasonable 50s. Another quick moving system will bring some more clouds in for Wednesday, but it looks to pass through dry. Much milder temperatures for the late week, with highs in the 60s. Temperatures will cool down for the weekend. Currently, the next best chance of rain is early next week.

Tonight: Variable clouds, cold, few stray flurries. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Returning mostly sunny, breezy. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low 40s.

Saturday: Mostyl sunny, cooler. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Monday: Cloudy, showers. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.