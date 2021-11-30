Cavaliers fall to Iowa in Big 10 ACC Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Men’s Basketball team played host to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 29. A second have surge by UVA came up just short as the Hoos were defeated 75-74.

Iowa scored 44 points in the first half and took a 44-30 lead into halftime. In the first half, the Hawkeyes shot 56.7% from the field were 5-11 from three point range.

In the second half, UVA tried to climb back into the game. Kihei Clark connected for a three pointer to cut the Hawkeye lead to 8 with just over 11 minutes to go. Clark finished with 15 points.

With five minutes left in the game and UVA hanging on for dear life, Clark passed to Kadin Shedrick for an alley-oop dunk. That would put the Hoos within three of Iowa.

The Cavalier rally wasn’t done there.

Just over two minutes to go, Armaan Franklin dished to Taine Murray who hit a three pointer. That would cut the Hawkeye lead to a pair, 70-68.

The drama continued. The Hoos defense was able to get a stop and on the next offensive possession, Murry connected again from deep. That three pointer gave UVA a 71-70 lead with 1:36 to go.

It would be a back and forth battle from then on. Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon responds to the UVA three pointer with one of his own. That put the Hawkeyes back up by two with 1:10 to play.

On the next Cavalier possession, Clark pulled up from the top of the key and his three point attempt was good. UVA went back in front by one, 74-73.

But on Iowa’s last possession of the game, Joe Toussaint hit a mid-range jump shot to put the Hawkeyes back in front 75-74 with eight seconds remaining.

With one last chance, Clark drove down the lane but his shot goes off the iron. Iowa defeated UVA 75-74.

“I thought guys stepped up better in the second half,” UVA Head Coach Tony Bennett said. “Most of the guys who were out there knocked down some shots but it’s a two half forty minute game.”

“When we play how we want to play, we’re pretty good,” Clark said. “We stuck with them. We dug ourselves a hole, so battling back from that, it’s always tough to come back. We try to put two halves together.”

