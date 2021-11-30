CACF giving grants to Charlottesville-area nonprofits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation is giving grants totaling more than $800,000 to 116 nonprofits.

The money is going to organizations working with racial equity, food and housing insecurity, environmental initiatives, the arts and programming for youth, as well as marginalized communities.

“The money from the grants, and also for our Catchafire program, are really from donations from very generous community members over the many years. We have a community endowment that supports many of our grant-making programs, as well as partnerships with with some local philanthropists,” CACF President and CEO Brennan Gould said.

The Catchafire program connects community-based organizations with skilled volunteers.

“This was an experiment at a pilot for the foundation in that first year. We invested $150,000 and that money has saved nonprofits in our region over $2.5 million. So it’s really been impactful. We’re so thrilled to be able to launch it for a second year,” Gould said.

