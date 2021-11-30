Benefit concert brings Corey Harris to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Legendary blues musician Corey Harris is performing at the Paramount Theater Thursday night, Dec 2, and the concert benefits a cause.

The concert will help raise money for the Charlottesville Winneba Foundation. Part of the money raised will go towards shipping a donated Charlottesville Fire Department fire truck to Winneba.

The African dance group Chihamba will open for Harris.

“They’re all coming to The Paramount Theater this Thursday night at 7 p.m. This is gonna be a great night of music, dance, and revelry and its all for a good cause. It all support our Charlottesville Winneba Foundation and the work that we do with our sister city in Winneba, Ghana,” said Dave Norris, executive director of the Charlottesville Winneba Foundation.

Tickets are available for $25 online or $35 at the door.

