Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Benefit concert brings Corey Harris to Charlottesville

Legendary blues musician Corey Harris is performing at the Paramount Theater Thursday night,...
Legendary blues musician Corey Harris is performing at the Paramount Theater Thursday night, Dec 2, and the concert benefits a cause. This will help raise money for the Charlottesville Winneba foundation.(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Legendary blues musician Corey Harris is performing at the Paramount Theater Thursday night, Dec 2, and the concert benefits a cause.

The concert will help raise money for the Charlottesville Winneba Foundation. Part of the money raised will go towards shipping a donated Charlottesville Fire Department fire truck to Winneba.

The African dance group Chihamba will open for Harris.

“They’re all coming to The Paramount Theater this Thursday night at 7 p.m. This is gonna be a great night of music, dance, and revelry and its all for a good cause. It all support our Charlottesville Winneba Foundation and the work that we do with our sister city in Winneba, Ghana,” said Dave Norris, executive director of the Charlottesville Winneba Foundation.

Tickets are available for $25 online or $35 at the door.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD makes arrest in connection with 2 bodies found near Linda Ln.
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Tonita Lorice Smith
Charlottesville police asking for help finding missing woman

Latest News

Artist Haley Roberts created a 2021 calendar of downtown Staunton to support the Staunton...
Staunton artist creates calendar to support downtown
Make sure that your puppy is real and available!
BBB says puppy scams are on the rise in Virginia
Marc Woolley. Photo provided by the City of Charlottesville.
One day before start date Charlottesville announces interim city manager has withdrawn from job
Community art gallery
Neighborhood pop-up art gallery opens in Charlottesville