Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates report of abduction and sexual assault

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that on November 24, 2021, deputies responded to a call of a potential abduction and sexual assault in the 1300 Block of Barrenridge Rd. in Waynesboro.

The adult female victim was attacked from behind by an unknown male. The unknown male further assaulted the female and groped her during the assault.

The victim was able to use pepper spray on her assailant and escape from the attack. She was later treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding the suspect. He is described as a white male, possibly Hispanic, with short dark hair, wearing a red flannel shirt, blue jeans and boots.

If anyone knows anything about this incident or was in the area on November 24, 2021, please contact Investigator Ryan Chandler at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

