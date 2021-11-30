Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Albemarle County Board of Supervisors meets with VA state legislators

Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road
Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors met with state legislators on Monday, November 29 to discuss 2022 legislative priorities.

The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission says it will carry over some of the same priorities from 2021.

The county itself has three main priorities, one of which is to have some people who violate county ordinances pay fines instead of going to trial.

“Violators will be allowed to prepay civil penalty in lieu of trial and unpaid civil penalties will be appealed against the property and could be collected as taxes,” Albemarle County Attorney Greg Kamptner said.

Other priorities include requiring public agricultural buildings to meet minimum safety standards.

