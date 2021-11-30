Albemarle County Board of Supervisors meets with VA state legislators

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors met with state legislators on Monday, November 29 to discuss 2022 legislative priorities.

The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission says it will carry over some of the same priorities from 2021.

The county itself has three main priorities, one of which is to have some people who violate county ordinances pay fines instead of going to trial.

“Violators will be allowed to prepay civil penalty in lieu of trial and unpaid civil penalties will be appealed against the property and could be collected as taxes,” Albemarle County Attorney Greg Kamptner said.

Other priorities include requiring public agricultural buildings to meet minimum safety standards.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.