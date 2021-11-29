United Way holds Driving Lives Forward fundraiser

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - United Way of Greater Charlottesville is partnering with local organizations and businesses to host the Driving Lives Forward fundraiser.

The initiative helps financially compromised families obtain affordable vehicles.

“It was born out of the understanding that a lot of us take cars for granted, I we’re used to having them and them working,” Price Thomas, the United Way director of marketing, said.

United Way of Greater Charlottesville CEO Ravi Respeto says there is not much public transportation in the area, showing a need for this program.

“We know that so many of our community members don’t have transportation to get to work and without transportation it’s really hard to maintain a job,” Respeto said.

Carter Myers Automotive, Virginia National Bank, and Network 2 Work all partnered with The United Way for Driving Lives Forward.

“Network 2 Work will actually refer clients to United Way once they’ve worked with a family to make sure they’re eligible,” Respeto said.

They provide financial coaching for families on things like avoiding predatory auto loans.

The next step brings families to Carter Myers Automotive.

“It helps individuals and families who qualify source affordable and fair auto loans and then it helps them to find a reliable vehicle,” Thomas said.

The United Way then steps in to build a loan arrangement to help people start or build credit.

“They’re not gonna have to worry about high repair costs, they’re not gonna have to worry about breaking down every week,” Thomas said.

They’re also hoping for donations on Giving Tuesday that can be used to help people with down payments.

“There’s no donation too small, it is about the sum of the parts, the energy of the community coming together to help people and help be a catalyst for change we are all trying to create,” Thomas said.

