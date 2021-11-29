Sunny, breezy and chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front moved through the region overnight. After reaching the mid 50s yesterday, a brisk northwest wind will keep temperatures in the 40s today. We’ll see plenty of sunshine as high pressure builds in. Most of the week will be rather tranquil. Meanwhile, we are tracking a warm front that will eventually warm conditions later this week. Our next chance for any measurable rain will be early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy & chilly, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.