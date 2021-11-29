Advertise With Us
The Shops at Stonefield host a Tinsel Trail and Christmas tree lighting

By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One place to do your holiday shopping is now a sight to see.

The Junior League of Charlottesville volunteered to light a Tinsel Trail in the Stonefield Shopping Center for shoppers to walk through.

Kids spotted Santa on the roof of the mall at the initial lighting November 27 and were surprised with Anna and Elsa from the movie Frozen.

EPiC Cville actually helped us put together this event with the lighting of the Christmas tree, with Santa on the roof, getting the tree lit. Not only did the giant tree in front of Regal light, but all of our Tinsel Trail,” Shops at Stonefield general manager, Samantha Strong said.

The Ishan Gala Foundation, Arc of the Piedmont and the Sexual Assault Resource Agency are just a few of the nonprofits that showed up to enjoy the event.

The Christmas tree and Tinsel Trail will stay lit each night until midnight through the holidays.

