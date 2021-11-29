Patch Brewing Co. announces new head brewer

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Patch Brewing Co. has a new head brewer, and you may recognize his face.

Erik Filep started his career as a forester, but soon became tied to Three Notch’d Brewing after it held a brewing contest. From there, he moved to Devils Backbone as its brewer.

Patch has been making its beers at Devils Backbone recently, because of supply chain issues, but this connection helped with Erik’s move.

“I bring a lot of passion,” Erik said. “I really love Germanic beer, so I’m going to try to brew a lot of clean classic styles, but I also like to have a lot of fun with my beer. You know, beer’s something not to be taken too seriously, so why not have a little fun and bring something you can enjoy with friends.”

Erik is excited to be a part of the team and says he is looking forward to watching Patch continue to grow.

