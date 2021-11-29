Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Name chosen for Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination’s Holiday Tree

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The star of Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination now has a name.

The top-voted name is Oatmeal, which received around 36% of the more than 3,300 votes.

Other contenders included “Chicken Tree,” Snoop Log,” and “Timotree Chalamet.”

The tree will be lit up on the Downtown Mall Friday, December 3.

NBC29 is proud to help sponsor the event.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD makes arrest in connection with 2 bodies found near Linda Ln.
Tonita Lorice Smith
Charlottesville police asking for help finding missing woman
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
(FILE)
Concerns grow over potential COVID-19 case surge in central Virginia

Latest News

Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville (FILE)
Dominion Energy to shut off power due to outstanding bills
HFD bicycle collection underway
(FILE)
Virginia will test sewage to help predict COVID-19 outbreaks
(FILE)
VDH: 967,209 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,684 deaths