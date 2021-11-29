Name chosen for Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination’s Holiday Tree
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The star of Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination now has a name.
The top-voted name is Oatmeal, which received around 36% of the more than 3,300 votes.
Other contenders included “Chicken Tree,” Snoop Log,” and “Timotree Chalamet.”
The tree will be lit up on the Downtown Mall Friday, December 3.
