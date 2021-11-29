Name chosen for Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination’s Holiday Tree

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The star of Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination now has a name.

The top-voted name is Oatmeal, which received around 36% of the more than 3,300 votes.

"Oatmeal" wins Charlottesville's Grand Illumination 2021 Holiday Tree Naming Contest! Out of 3,359 votes, Oatmeal took a whopping 1,202 votes (35.8%)! pic.twitter.com/dVhFzcgWkw — Charlottesville's Grand Illumination (@cvillegrand) November 29, 2021

Other contenders included “Chicken Tree,” Snoop Log,” and “Timotree Chalamet.”

The tree will be lit up on the Downtown Mall Friday, December 3.

