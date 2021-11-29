High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A high speed chase ended on Monday morning with an overturned vehicle on Interstate 64.

According to a release sent out by the Albemarle County Police Department, U.S. Marshals, and detectives with Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division received information about a wanted subject known to be in Albemarle County.

At 11:00 a.m. the wanted subject was located in the 900 block of Hilton Heights Road. When officers approached, the subject fled in a vehicle, ramming police cars and hitting one officer in the process. The subject struck one vehicle while traveling southbound on Seminole Trail towards the bypass and ultimately entered I-64 westbound.

Police say the suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Richard Knight of Staunton.

“There was a car that was being followed by those blue lights that swerved into the median and within a split second he swerved and flipped two or three times and he popped out and didn’t miss a beat, ran down over the median and back down towards the shoulder where he was trying to escape though the fenced in area,” witness of the incident on I 64, Garrette Norvelle said. “It was a typical Monday until 11:25 this morning.”

Knight was arrested on outstanding warrants from Staunton, Virginia State Police, and Augusta County.

“I did feel like I was in an episode in Cops,” Norvelle said.

Knight has been charged with carjacking, felony eluding (multiple counts), grand larceny (multiple counts), communicating threats to kill in writing, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, assault and battery, reckless driving, credit card larceny, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Knight is being treated for minor injuries. The officer struck by the vehicle did not need to be treated for injuries.

