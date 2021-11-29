Advertise With Us
date 2021-11-29
HFD bicycle collection underway

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department and retired HFD Chief Larry Shifflett are asking for donations of new children’s bicycles to support kids in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham community.

The bicycles are needed by December 15. They can be for children of any age, but should be new and unused.

“The donation of a new bicycle can open up a new world for a child,” Shifflett said. “If you remember the joy you experienced when you got your first bike, I hope you will help make that feeling a reality for a deserving child in our community this year by donating to this great cause.”

Bicycles can be dropped off at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds beginning Dec. 6, or anytime at any Harrisonburg fire station. Find a fire station near you here.

HFD bicycle collection underway(Harrisonburg Fire Department)

