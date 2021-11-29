Give & Take store opens for the holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the month of December the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative is transforming its gallery space into a swap shop. People can stop by The Bridge to donate items they think could be reused or find a second home.

“If you have things you want to get rid of or things you think someone else might appreciate more than you - they might be in your closet, basement, in your garage - feel free to bring them by,” Alan Goffinski, the director of the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, said.

For now, the store is stocking their shelves with donations, but once it opens people will be able shop around. Unlike other swap shops, people do not have to bring any items, to be able to take some. The Give & Take store happened in 2019, and was a big success.

“People were absolutely thrilled and floored. They were so surprised that they could just walk into a place and were kind of dumbfounded that they could just take anything off the shelves,” Goffinski said.

The pop up store is held during December in the hope that people may find presents for themselves or others.

“We all at The Bridge think that during the holiday season it can be overly consumeristic and transactional and it doesn’t have to be,” Goffinski said.

Donating your items is better than tossing them. After all, one mans trash is another mans treasure.

“This is an opportunity to do something nice for a stranger and put something on the shelves that someone else might appreciate. And you might even stop by and pick up something that you like or imagine your best friend or mom or dad absolutely loving,” Goffinski said.

The Give & Take store will open on December 9.

The Bridge is located at 209 Monticello Rd. in Charlottesville.

