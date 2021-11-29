Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Dominion Energy to shut off power due to outstanding bills

Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville (FILE)
Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dominion Energy will be shutting off power to those with outstanding bills.

All disconnections were stopped for 24 months as relief due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that grace period is now over.

People more than 60 days behind their payments should have already received a notice via email or a letter.

Dominion says communication is key and there may still be options for those who have lagged on paying their bills, you’ll just need to contact the company.

Click here for more info.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD makes arrest in connection with 2 bodies found near Linda Ln.
Tonita Lorice Smith
Charlottesville police asking for help finding missing woman
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
(FILE)
Concerns grow over potential COVID-19 case surge in central Virginia

Latest News

HFD bicycle collection underway
(FILE)
Virginia will test sewage to help predict COVID-19 outbreaks
(FILE)
VDH: 967,209 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,684 deaths
Erik Filep, the new head brewer at Patch Brewing Co.
Patch Brewing Co. announces new head brewer