Dominion Energy to shut off power due to outstanding bills

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dominion Energy will be shutting off power to those with outstanding bills.

All disconnections were stopped for 24 months as relief due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that grace period is now over.

People more than 60 days behind their payments should have already received a notice via email or a letter.

Dominion says communication is key and there may still be options for those who have lagged on paying their bills, you’ll just need to contact the company.

