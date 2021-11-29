Christmas tree shortages causing scramble in Central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Large and small farms and retailers in Central Virginia are already running out of Christmas trees, even though it’s only November.

“We sold more on Friday than we typically do in four days of a normal year,” owner of Greene Meadows Farm, John Ensor said. “We had lines up all the way back to pay and the process trees. I had six young men help him and we probably could have used 10.″

Greene Meadows Farm in Greene County sold all of its pre-cuts this weekend. The farmers say, this has never happened before.

“It is a couple factors,” Ensor said. “There’s been a significant increase in folks wanting a real trees which is a good thing and farmers didn’t anticipate that a while back, so they didn’t plan and then unfortunately, we’ve been hit with some droughts. I know we’ve suffered through that and lost about 500 seedlings this past year due to a drought.”

They say it’ll take about seven years for new trees to grow and help recover from this shortage. The concern about getting a tree has only made them run out faster. Some spots that typically sell trees, are not even doing that this year.

“The scouts were unable to get them both in Madison and in Charlottesville, and the VFW as well, which I’m a member of as well, so they’re out trees. So of course supply and demand, you know that supply is not there then then the demand stays steady.”

In Orange County, Darnell’s Garden Patch still has Christmas trees to sell, though its supplier wasn’t sure it would have enough.

“We usually know in July if we’re going to get our trees and we didn’t know until October, November that we would actually have trees this year,” owner of Darnell’s Garden Patch Zach Darnell said. “That’s how short they were.”

These small businesses are trying they to keep up with the supply and demand, which caused the trees to be more expensive.

“There’s a little bit of a sticker shock because the prices have gone up this year,” Darnell said. “We’re hearing that across the board. We’re seeing it in the big box stores and at the small local growers. Prices are up to $5 to $10 per tree.”

Luckily for both spots, nobody has really complained about the price tags. In the end, it’s all about the holiday tradition.

“They’re going to want that tree for Christmas,” Ensor said. “It’s our goal to find you a tree and if we can’t do it here and we’re gonna find a place for you and get to a tree. that’s our goal.”

The workers at Greene Meadows Farm say if you still don’t have a tree you can you can visit the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association website and someone will help check the inventory near you.

