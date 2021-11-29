Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Business owners in Charlottesville and Albemarle County encourage local shopping on Cyber Monday

By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cyber Monday is bringing online deals to people looking to shop online.

“Cyber Monday is just a chance for whether you’re a big boxed store or a small business like us to kind of do something after Black Friday that’s not just about the brick and mortar but takes it online,” Darling Boutique owner, Linnea White said.

She says shopping locally on Cyber Monday is important.

“Especially moving into holiday season, it’s so important to give small businesses all the love so that we’re still here for years to come,” White said.

Chris Groseclose is the chief fulfillment officer at Crutchfield. The company sells electronic products for homes, boats, and cars.

“With everybody in quarantine, people started to invest in fun stuff for their home,” Groseclose said.

Now that shoppers are out and about again, Crutchfield staffers hope online orders continue at the rate they saw throughout the pandemic.

“We have two local retail stores. There’s one over in Harrisonburg in the valley and one here in Charlottesville. Most of the business comes in through the website, our ecommerce platform,” Groseclose said.

