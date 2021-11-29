Advertise With Us
date 2021-11-29
The big chill

Flurries tonight, warmer tomorrow
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A brisk northwest wind is bringing the late November chills to the region. We’ll see partly sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon. A weak disturbance will track towards the area late tonight, a few flurries are possible. Tuesday will feature a southwest wind, that will boost temperatures back into the 50s. Even warmer conditions can be expected for the late week. Our next chance for measurable rain will be early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, breezy & chilly, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, flurries, Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Chilly Breeze Monday and Milder Start to December