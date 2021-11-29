Afghan families arriving in Charlottesville still in need of permanent housing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - International Rescue Committee says over 30 Afghan families have been living in Charlottesville and Albemarle County hotel rooms for the last two months, as their search for housing continues.

An Afghan immigrant who came here almost eight years ago shares his experience and provides insight into what these families are going through.

“They start from zero, and that’s what I did. I was one of them, and I started from zero, but I do have a house as you see right now and I do have luckily everything that anybody can have,” Hamidullah Ibrahimkhail said.

Ibrahimkhail came to Charlottesville on a special immigrant visa after serving with U.S. Special Forces.

“I applied for a matching grant which is a program at IRC, and I did get that program and they helped me out for three months,” Ibrahimkhail said.

His friend came to Charlottesville over a month ago and still is in a hotel with his pregnant wife.

“He’s been here for a month and she hasn’t been seen by a doctor, which is really scary. She’s six months pregnant and she needs to go see the doctor,” Ibrahimkhail said.

Families are struggling to get their Social Security cards which would give them more opportunities.

“If you don’t have a social security, nobody is hiring. You cannot get a job. You cannot open even as simple thing like a bank account,” Ibrahimkhail said.

Now, with the influx of families coming to the area organizations are spread thin.

“They’re very slammed, and I know they’re very busy,” Ibrahimkhail said.

“We were slammed and it was really hard to keep up. So we received over the course of six weeks, over 200 families, which is a lot considering that on a normal year, we would resettle 250 over the course of 12 months,” IRC Resettlement Manager Caitlin Reinhard said.

IRC is working to keep up with the demand.

“We’ve staffed up, we have more caseworkers to provide support to these new families, many of whom are still in hotels, in temporary housing. We have 75 families right now, and I would say 10 are now in permanent housing,” Reinhard said.

International Neighbors is also working to get these families into homes.

“Many landlords and homeowners do require the traditional credit score of 680 and referrals from prior landlords and in this humanitarian crisis that is just not possible,” Founder and Executive Director of International Neighbors Kari Miller said. “You really can’t start many things that are necessary in America without a home address, and so we are desperately seeking housing for families so that they can begin that American life.”

Miller encourages anyone with space to reach out.

“These folks are really eager, as I said to begin their new lives. A house is what they want more first and foremost,” Miller said.

If you have or know of anyone with extra space that can be rented to these families you can reach out to International Neighbors or the IRC.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.