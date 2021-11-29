Advertise With Us
date 2021-11-29
ACPD: One person died in single-vehicle car crash

Scene of the accident
Scene of the accident(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - According to the Albemarle County Police Department, one person is dead after a single-vehicle car crash that took place on I-64 East just before 7p.m. Sunday evening.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the right lane is closed on I-64 EB MM127. There are significant delays. VDOT is asking people to consider using U.S. 250 as an alternate route.

A spokesperson for the ACPD says the Virginia State Police is investigating the car crash.

