VSP investigating fatal house fire in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating a fatal fire in Augusta County.

The fire department was alerted to the fire at approximately 8:42 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. When fire crews arrived at the residence in the 700 block of Deerfield Valley Road, they found the house engulfed in flames.

VSP says an adult male was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he continues to be treated for life-threatening injuries sustained in the fire.

Fire crews recovered the remains of Jacqueline Guerrier, 30, of Arlington, Va., from inside the residence. Her remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy. She was visiting family at the time of the fire.

At this stage of the investigation, VSP says the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature. The cause and origin remain under investigation. The original story can be found below.

