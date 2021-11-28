UVA men’s basketball ready to face high-scoring Iowa in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team will be back on its home court tomorrow night, as the Cavaliers take on Iowa in the ACC Big Ten Challenge.

UVA has a record of 5-2 overall, but they’ve won four games in a row, and are limiting opponents to 47.5 points per game during the win streak.

The Hawkeyes have started the season with six-straight wins, and they are in the ‘Others Receiving Votes’ category in the AP Top 25.

Iowa is currently the number-one scoring team in the nation, averaging more than 97-points per game.

UVA head coach Tony Bennett says, “I know they’re a very gifted offensive team, and they’re really good. All you can do is try to make those shots as contested as possible. It gets to the anticipation factor, of trying to get to shooters quick, and playing it that way.”

Sophomore guard Reece Beekman adds, “We know they have a very good offense, and they’re scoring a lot of points. Us being a defensive team, we’re going to take pride in getting stops, and just having an overall good game.”

Virginia and Iowa are scheduled to tip-off on Monday at seven o’clock at John Paul Jones Arena.

