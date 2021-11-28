Temperature Roller Coaster

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a chilly start to the day. Although not as frosty or frigid as it was on Saturday morning. A southwest breeze on this Sunday will give the temperatures a little boost this afternoon. Some thermometers over central Virginia may briefly reach 60 degrees.

The wind will turn to the northwest Sunday night into Monday as a Cold Front sweeps east. This will mean chillier conditions to start the new work and school week.

Trending milder than average as we end November and start December. A Warm Front mid week may cause a shower over northern and western areas. Overall dry conditions for much of the region for the next week.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s for central Virginia and low to mid 50s across the Shenandoah Valley.

Sunday night: Brisk and cooling to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: A chilly breeze and mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20 to lower 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. The weather looks fine for the Grand Illumination on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall Friday evening. 50s and then lows in the lower 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.