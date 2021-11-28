Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Temperature Roller Coaster

Briefly Milder Sunday Afternoon and Chilly Again Monday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a chilly start to the day. Although not as frosty or frigid as it was on Saturday morning. A southwest breeze on this Sunday will give the temperatures a little boost this afternoon. Some thermometers over central Virginia may briefly reach 60 degrees.

The wind will turn to the northwest Sunday night into Monday as a Cold Front sweeps east. This will mean chillier conditions to start the new work and school week.

Trending milder than average as we end November and start December. A Warm Front mid week may cause a shower over northern and western areas. Overall dry conditions for much of the region for the next week.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s for central Virginia and low to mid 50s across the Shenandoah Valley.

Sunday night: Brisk and cooling to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: A chilly breeze and mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20 to lower 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. The weather looks fine for the Grand Illumination on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall Friday evening. 50s and then lows in the lower 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Tonita Lorice Smith
Charlottesville police asking for help finding missing woman
Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD makes arrest in connection with 2 bodies found near Linda Ln.
Al Carbon Chicken, Vocelli Pizza, and Sam’s Kitchen are picking up the pieces after all three...
3 Albemarle Co. restaurants recovering after weekend break-ins
Anthony Robinson
Two missing women found dead in Harrisonburg; suspect arrested

Latest News

Briefly Milder Sunday and Chillier Monday
Saturday Evening
Flurry Possible Overnight
Rain and Snow Showers North
Josh Fitzpatrick's Weekend and Beyond Outlook
Clipper System
Rain and Snow North