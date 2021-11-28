Hokies retain Commonwealth Cup with 29-24 win over Cavaliers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tech football fans stormed the field at Scott Stadium, as the Hokies defeated Virginia 29-24 on Saturday night.

With the win, Virginia Tech holds on to the Cup for the second year in a row, and the 17th time in the last 18 years.

UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong says, “I didn’t like them storming the field, but it is what it is. Shoot, they won. It was an exciting game. I bet we storm the field if we win that game.”

“Terrible feeling,” says Cavaliers’ senior linebacker Elliott Brown. “I know a lot of players were upset about that. I was something I personally did not expect to happen. So that’s how I felt towards it, and I felt it shouldn’t have happened.”

Virginia was in position to take the lead with under a minute to play in the game. On 3rd-and-8 from the 9-yard line, Brennan Armstrong threw a backward pass out wide to Bobby Haskins, but the offensive lineman was tackled for a loss.

“I was confident,” says Armstrong. “I was excited to see what was going to happen, honestly. We haven’t ran it, ever. It’s always been in. It’s one of those plays where in those games, if you make that play, and that works, it’s incredible.”

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “It’s been in our plan for a long time. Not necessarily just against this opponent, but in a critical moment.”

Virginia had one more chance following the trick play, but Armstrong’s pass into the endzone on 4th down was tipped, and landed incomplete.

“None of the scenarios in my head we were losing that game, and it happened,” says Armstrong. “Yeah, it’s tough.”

Mendenhall says, “Any time the ball is in Brennan’s hands, all the way down to the very last play, I felt good. We had a great chance to win the game.”

UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong completed 30-of-46 passes for 400 yards, with one touchdown, and one interception.

The 400-yards passing is the most by a UVA quarterback against the Hokies.

The junior also had two rushing TD’s.

Virginia Tech had 320 yards rushing as a team, including 169 yards from Raheem Blackshear, and 115 from quarterback Braxton Burmeister.

The Wahoos led 21-17 at halftime, but were held to just three points in the 2nd half.

Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks set the Virginia single-season receiving yardage record on a 19-yard reception in the first quarter, surpassing Herman Moore’s mark of 1,190 yards set back in 1990.

Wicks finished with three catches for 55 yards, and the sophomore has 1,203 yards on the season.

Armstrong has 4,449 yards passing this season, which is the fourth-highest single-season total in ACC history.

The junior also broke Bryce Perkins’ single-season total offense record of 4,307 yards, which was set in 2019. Armstrong now has 4,705 on the season, which is fifth-most in ACC history.

UVA and Virginia Tech both finish the regular season with a record of 6-6 overall, and 4-4 in the ACC, and they are both bowl eligible.

