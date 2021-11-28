Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Feds apprehend stowaway on flight from Guatemala to Miami

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities have taken into custody a 26-year-old man who apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines flight that arrived at Miami International Airport.

The man was in the wheel well area when the flight arrived from Guatemala City, Guatemala, at 10:06 a.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement authorities met the plane due to a security issue.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.

The agency says he was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The news release didn’t say whether he will face any charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Tonita Lorice Smith
Charlottesville police asking for help finding missing woman
Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD makes arrest in connection with 2 bodies found near Linda Ln.
Al Carbon Chicken, Vocelli Pizza, and Sam’s Kitchen are picking up the pieces after all three...
3 Albemarle Co. restaurants recovering after weekend break-ins
(FILE)
Concerns grow over potential COVID-19 case surge in central Virginia

Latest News

People recycling at the Staunton Drop-off Recycling Center at Staunton's Gypsy Hill Park.
New Staunton Recycling Drop-off Center hours announced
The earthquake struck in northern Peru on Sunday morning.
USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Toddler missing after father’s truck found in Indiana river