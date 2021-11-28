Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Chilly Breeze Monday and Milder Start to December

Mainly Dry Outlook
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After high temperatures in the 50s Sunday, a Cold Front moves across the region overnight. This will cause the wind to turn to the northwest and usher in colder temperatures for the start of the new work and school week.

Lake Effect snow downwind of the Great Lakes and upslope snow showers for the Appalachians. A few flurries possible over western Augusta and Rockingham Counties overnight. There could be a dusting of snow west on Route 33 over Highland County into early Monday.

A quick rise in temperature Tuesday. A Warm Front lifts north Wednesday with some clouds. Possible a shower to the north.

Warmer for Thursday and Friday. Conditions look fine Friday evening for Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination on the Downtown Mall. Temperatures in the 50s and then 40s overnight.

Still looking mild Saturday. Trending cooling next Sunday.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: Colder northwest winds under a sunshiny sky. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Shower chance north at this time. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 40s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD makes arrest in connection with 2 bodies found near Linda Ln.
Tonita Lorice Smith
Charlottesville police asking for help finding missing woman
(FILE)
Concerns grow over potential COVID-19 case surge in central Virginia
Al Carbon Chicken, Vocelli Pizza, and Sam’s Kitchen are picking up the pieces after all three...
3 Albemarle Co. restaurants recovering after weekend break-ins

Latest News

Temperature Roller Coaster
Colder Monday
Temperature Roller Coaster
Briefly Milder Sunday and Chillier Monday
Saturday Evening
Flurry Possible Overnight