Animal Connection and CASPCA host adoption event

By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville animal store hosted an adoption event on this small business Saturday.

The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA and Animal Connection partnered for the Thanks for Giving event.

People came out on Saturday, November 27 to play with dogs, adopt, donate and enjoy good deals.

“We had a long steady stream of people either looking at dogs or shopping in Animal Connection and we’ve been getting some donations,” Moriah Good with the CASPCA said.

Two dogs were adopted and another two were signed up to foster.

“People were interested in fostering and Fido Field Trips,” Animal Connection owner, Pattie Zeller said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

