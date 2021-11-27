Trending Less Cold

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A frosty cold start to Saturday. High temperatures will be below average today. Temperatures for the Commonwealth Clash at Scott Stadium will be in the upper 40s to start. Falling to the upper 30s by end of game.

A weak weather maker, known as an Alberta Clipper will arrive early predawn Sunday morning. These types of Low Pressure areas come from Alberta Canada and have limited moisture. It will bring clouds and a slight chance for a passing cold rain or snow shower. The bulk of the rain and snow will stay well to our north. Mostly sunny skies develop Sunday with highs less cold, in the 50s and breezy. Sunday night into Monday morning, another push of colder air will arrive.

Mostly a dry and quiet weather pattern is expected next week. Milder temperatures to make a return by the middle and end of next week, as we kick off December.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs 45 to 50 degrees. Northwest breeze.

Saturday night: Increasing clouds. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s. Light south breeze.

Sunday: An early morning sprinkle or flurry possible. Then partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, breezy and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid to upper 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows 30s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Milder with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs lower 60s.

