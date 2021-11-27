Advertise With Us
Tony Bennett earns win No. 300 at UVA; Cavaliers defeat Lehigh 61-43

Tony Bennett earned his 300th win at Virginia on Friday night against Lehigh.
Tony Bennett earned his 300th win at Virginia on Friday night against Lehigh.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tony Bennett earned his 300th win as the head coach at UVA, and the Cavaliers defeated Lehigh 61-43 on Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Bennett joins Terry Holland (326) as the only coaches to win 300 games at Virginia.

“I’m grateful for just being here, and getting to coach,” says Bennett. “Too much of that is made of that stuff, but I guess it’s my 13th year, and I didn’t even know I joined coach Holland. Coach Holland is a legend. I love that man, and what he’s done for this institution.”

The first half was a back-and-forth battle, as both UVA and Lehigh shot 33.3 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes, and the Cavaliers led 25-21 at halftime.

Virginia opened the 2nd half on a 6-0 run, and led by as many as 25 points, while making 16-of-27 shots from the field (59.3 percent).

Kihei Clark had 11 points and seven assists, while Reece Beekman added 10 points, four assists, and four steals.

Beekman says, “I always took pride in my defense, but coming here took my defense to another level, and I think that’s going to help me later in basketball.”>

“Pack Line,” added Francisco Caffaro. “That’s what Tony does. That’s what we do. Reece, he gets steals every game. Same with Kihei. I feel like our energy is good every time.”

Virginia will host Iowa in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Monday at 7pm.

