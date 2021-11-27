Briefly Milder Sunday and Chillier Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking the progress of a fast moving and weak weather maker known as an Alberta Clipper moving southeast from the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley tonight. It’s Low Pressure area from Alberta Canada so it has limited precipitation. Most of the rain and snow will stay north and northwest of our region overnight. Only a sprinkle or flurry possible. Extra clouds and a southwest breeze will keep temperatures higher than last night.

Milder Sunday afternoon. A few thermometers over central Virginia may briefly reach 60 degrees.

The wind will turn to the northwest Sunday night into Monday as the Clipper system passes to the east. This will mean chillier conditions to start the new work and school week.

Trending milder than average as we end November and start December. Overall dry until perhaps later next weekend.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and less cold. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s for central Virginia and low to mid 50s across the Shenandoah Valley.

Sunday night: Brisk and cooling to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: A chilly breeze and mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and milder. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. The weather looks fine for the Grand Illumination on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall Friday evening. 50s and then lows in the lower 40s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.