Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Paying damages in Sines vs. Kessler lawsuit

Outside the federal courthouse in Charlottesville (FILE)
Outside the federal courthouse in Charlottesville (FILE)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The defendants recently found liable in the Sines versus Kessler case now owe millions of dollars in damages, but getting that money may be a long process.

Some organizers and active participants of the 2017 Unite the Right rally are on the hook for a combined $25 million. With some of them already in prison or unemployed, many are left wondering how they will pay the damages. For instance, James Alex Fields Jr., who drove the car in the deadly attack that killed Heather Heyer, was found liable for $12 million in damages. Fields is already serving life in prison.

The plaintiffs have a few ways to collect their money. They can place liens on houses or properties and garnish future wages. University of Virginia professor of law Micah Schwartzman says collection efforts all come down to symbolism.

“For some of them, it will mean financial ruin and bankruptcy. They may be judgement proof, in the sense that they simply don’t have the financial means to pay out these damage awards. In those kind of cases the damages may be symbolic, but I think here the symbolism matters,” Schwartzman said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Tonita Lorice Smith
Charlottesville police asking for help finding missing woman
Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD makes arrest in connection with 2 bodies found near Linda Ln.
Veterinarian Dr. Valerie Weiss with her two sons.
Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle
Al Carbon Chicken, Vocelli Pizza, and Sam’s Kitchen are picking up the pieces after all three...
3 Albemarle Co. restaurants recovering after weekend break-ins
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in...
Virginia child dies from MIS-C, a COVID-19-related condition that affects children
JD Wells pointing out decades of Virginia Tech fandom decorating his home in Waynesboro.
Virginia Tech superfan calls Waynesboro home
(FILE)
VDH: 963,739 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,635 deaths