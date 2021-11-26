New Staunton Recycling Drop-off Center hours announced

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Recycling Center at Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park will have new hours after the Thanksgiving break.

Starting Monday, November 29, people can drop off recycling from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday of each week, plus 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays.

The center will remain closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.

This change is a result of higher-than-expected use of the facility and will allow more time for workers to get materials where they need to go.

“This is our attempt to be a little more efficient,” Public Works Director Jeff Johnston said. “It also addresses a suggestion we’ve had from multiple customers that we have a more consistent set of hours, something that’s easier to remember.”

The drop-off center is a pilot program, so the city will continue to track collection and participation, and tweak the hours if necessary.

