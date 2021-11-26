Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

New Staunton Recycling Drop-off Center hours announced

Sorting recycling at the Staunton Recycling Drop-off Center at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.
Sorting recycling at the Staunton Recycling Drop-off Center at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Recycling Center at Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park will have new hours after the Thanksgiving break.

Starting Monday, November 29, people can drop off recycling from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday of each week, plus 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays.

The center will remain closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.

This change is a result of higher-than-expected use of the facility and will allow more time for workers to get materials where they need to go.

“This is our attempt to be a little more efficient,” Public Works Director Jeff Johnston said. “It also addresses a suggestion we’ve had from multiple customers that we have a more consistent set of hours, something that’s easier to remember.”

The drop-off center is a pilot program, so the city will continue to track collection and participation, and tweak the hours if necessary.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Tonita Lorice Smith
Charlottesville police asking for help finding missing woman
Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD makes arrest in connection with 2 bodies found near Linda Ln.
Veterinarian Dr. Valerie Weiss with her two sons.
Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle
Al Carbon Chicken, Vocelli Pizza, and Sam’s Kitchen are picking up the pieces after all three...
3 Albemarle Co. restaurants recovering after weekend break-ins
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

Richard Wilson Garrett
Resident who escaped Central State Hospital in custody
Holly Berry Christmas Trees started selling their Fraser Firs off of Hull Street Road on...
Families spend Thanksgiving picking out Christmas trees
The Charlottesville Fire Department on Ridge Street was busy cooking early Thursday, November...
CFD celebrates Thanksgiving, now with visitors allowed back into the station
Meal prep at the Wildlife Center of Virginia
Wildlife Center of Virginia patients treated to Thanksgiving meal