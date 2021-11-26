Chilly / Cool Weekend.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - November’s Chill and Wind made a quick return Friday. Colder and still brisk tonight with lows in the 20s and wind chills at times in the 10s. Saturday still chilly, with highs in the 40s. Temperatures for the Commonwealth Clash at Scott Stadium in the upper 40s at start. Falling to the upper 30s by end of game.

A weak weather maker early predawn Sunday morning, will bring clouds and a slight chance for a passing cold rain or snow shower. The bulk of the rain and snow will stay well to our north. Mostly sunny skies develop Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s and breexy. Sunday night into Monday morning, another blast of colder air will arrive Sunday night and Monday.

A largely dry and quiet weather pattern is expected next week. Milder temperatures to make a return by the middle and end of next week, as we kick off December.

Tonight: Mostly clear, brisk and cold. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High mid to upper 40s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Any early morning rain/snow shower possible. Then partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, breezy and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Milder with highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs low 60s.

