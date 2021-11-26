Charlottesville High School teacher earns a rare recognition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School teacher Pam Brown is receiving a prestigious award.

“I was floored, completely floored, and humbled by it,” Brown said.

Ford Unsung Heroes of COVID is a national award given to Black educators who pushed through the pandemic with positivity.

Brown teaches special education for 9th to 12th grade students, but has taken on more roles throughout the pandemic.

“For example, when we were short staffed in our nursing department, she stepped into that role to help us out,” CHS Principal Eric Irizarry said.

Brown also met with students who needed extra help while learning virtually.

“Pam is extremely humble, she does a lot behind the scenes,” Irizarry said.

Only 10 people across the country earned this award.

“If there’s something that I can do to make it better for someone in the school I’m gonna do it,” Brown said.

