Boar’s Head Resort’s Winter Wander kicks off Nov. 26

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort is hosting its Winter Wander light walk.

“It’s the inaugural year for Winter Wander. We’re really excited to launch it here,” Director of Special Events Kevin Thurman said.

The whole display took about six weeks to set up, with preparations starting in early October.

There will be a 35-foot tall Christmas tree, as well as 10 dazzling light scenes.

“Santa is here through Christmas Eve, as well. So professional photos for purchase with Santa, as well as an indoor and outdoor bar, firepits, smores, an awesome opportunity for people of all ages to come out and enjoy the holidays here at Boar’s Head,” Thurman said.

The event runs through January 30 and Boar’s Head Resort recommends buying your tickets online.

