Blustery Breeze and Colder Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a mild Thanksgiving with highs in the 60s, it will be much cooler on this Friday! A Cold Front brought a ground dampening rain showers overnight. They continue to exit off to the east. Trending drier, colder and blustery through the day. High temperatures Friday were set at midnight in the 50s.

You’ll need the coat and cloves heading to the Boar’s Head Resort Winter Wander Friday evening. Temperatures in the 30s. The breeze will make it feel more like the 20s.

Cool sunshine Saturday for the Commonwealth Clash at Scott Stadium. Temperatures in the upper 40s at kickoff. Falling to the upper 30s by the end of the game.

Tracking a weak weather maker for early Sunday morning. The bulk of the rain and snow will stay well to our north. Can’t rule out a passing cold rain shower or even some wet snowflakes for mainly the higher elevations.

Drier and seasonable for most of Sunday.

Looking like a quiet weather pattern for the end of November and start of December. Milder temperatures expected for at least the first few days of December.

The next storm system may not arrive until next weekend.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny, blustery and chilly. Temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for central Virginia and near 40 degrees for the Shenandoah Valley. Northwest breezes 10 to 30 mph.

Friday night: A starry sky and cold. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 45 to 50 degrees. Lows low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Any early morning rain/snow shower will exit. Trending partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs near 50 degrees. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Milder with highs in the lower 60s.

