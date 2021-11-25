Wildlife Center of Virginia patients treated to Thanksgiving meal

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Staff members at the Wildlife Center of Virginia are treating the animals in their care a to little Thanksgiving flair.

“We are making meals for all of those patients and trying to make it as festive and fun for the holidays,” Kelsey Pleasants said.

There’s more than 100 animals receiving care at the Waynesboro facility.

“I have a couple of possums that are here, so I thought it’d be fun to make their meal look more like a little pie than just a regular meal,” Pleasants.

The black bears on site need a meal bigger than your entire family’s Thanksgiving.

“They have a very large meal,” Pleasants said. “They’re currently eating about 85 pounds collectively.”

The bears are getting a mix of nuts, fruits - apples or berries or whatever is on hand - and some vegetables.

“Vegetables are not their favorite, though. So they do tend to go for the fruit and the protein,” Pleasants said.

While the staff appreciates getting to have some fun prepping the meals, it’s vital each animal gets the nutrients it needs.

“In order to heal and be released as soon as possible we need to make sure that they’re set up for success. So the best nutrition that they can have is going to help their healing process,” Pleasants said.

Click here to learn how you can help support the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.