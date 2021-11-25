Advertise With Us
Waynesboro Family YMCA holds 23rd annual Turkey Trot

Turkey Trot in Waynesboro
Turkey Trot in Waynesboro(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro Family YMCA held its annual Turkey Trot Thursday, November 25.

The kids got the Thanksgiving Day event started off with the Gobbler, a 1 mile race, and the 5k took off shortly after. This race helps provide YMCA resources to families in need throughout the year.

“It’s just a great way to celebrate family,” Waynesboro Family YMCA Executive Director Jeff Fife said. “It’s a great way to get people together and lose a little calories before you sit down at Thanksgiving dinner table, but it’s really just a celebration of people and having fun and getting together in a safe and fun environment.”

More than 400 people signed up for this year’s Gobbler and the Turkey Trot. The race was run in honor of Dick Meador.

