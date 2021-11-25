Virginia airports to receive federal funding from infrastructure bill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Airports across the commonwealth are set to receive nearly $400 million in federal funding over the next five years from the infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden recently signed into law.

Charlottesville Albemarle Airport is slated to get just under $15.5 million, while Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport will get just over $5 million.

These amounts come from a formula that weighs things like the size of the airport and number of passengers.

“It’s about making sure that we are benefiting all communities, all sizes, all airports, because some are going to smaller economic hubs and some are much larger economic hubs for people and items moving through our community, but making sure that we are investing in all of them is really a priority here,” Representative Abigail Spanberger said.

The money will go towards airport improvements and ensuring people, items, and mail are moved as efficiently as possible.

“Especially today, as so many Americans travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, I was glad to join Senator Warner in announcing this funding to support Virginia airports. This federal funding was made possible thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which Senator Warner and I proudly voted for and President Biden signed into law earlier this month. I’m thrilled this bill will provide much-needed federal dollars to strengthen Virginia’s infrastructure for generations to come,” Senator Tim Kaine said.

