Some Showers Tonight. November Wind and Chills Back Friday

Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hope you enjoyed the pleasantly mild temperatures on Thanksgiving Day. Quick changes ahead, as an approaching cold front brings some showers tonight into the early Friday predawn hours. Not much rain is expected, once again, but temperatures will drop and the wind will kick up out of the northwest. This will make for a blustery and chilly Friday. Wind gusts of 20-30 mph will make it feel even colder. Saturday still chilly with highs in the 40s. More clouds expected Sunday, ahead of the next front. Some showers are possible Sunday. More chills and wind set to return by Monday.

Have a Safe Holiday Weekend!

Tonight: Clouds, some showers, breezy, turning colder. Lows mid/upper 30s to near 40

Friday: Clearing, windy and chilly. Highs around 40 Valley, mid to upper 40s Central VA. Lows low to mid 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cool. some showers possible. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows around 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s.

