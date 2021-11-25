Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Salvation Army in Charlottesville serves Thanksgiving meals

Charlottesville's Salvation Army (FILE)
Charlottesville's Salvation Army (FILE)(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteers at the Salvation Army in Charlottesville handed out turkey and ham meals for Thanksgiving.

The bags not only included two meals, but also salad, drinks, and a dessert.

A pair of socks and some other necessities for the colder weather could also be picked up.

“I love giving back to the community, and I love serving the community,” cook Robert Powell said. “It’s a lot of people’s only Thanksgiving meal, so we love doing this every year.”

The Salvation Army accepts donations all year. It will also be offering a pickup lunch and dinner on Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Veterinarian Dr. Valerie Weiss with her two sons.
Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle
Tonita Lorice Smith
Charlottesville police asking for help finding missing woman
Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD makes arrest in connection with 2 bodies found near Linda Ln.
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card

Latest News

While families gather to feast Thanksgiving evening, one University of Virginia student is...
UVA student ‘adopting’ families for the holidays
A hound sniffing a horse
Hunting hounds receive annual Thanksgiving blessing
Turkey Trot in Waynesboro
Waynesboro Family YMCA holds 23rd annual Turkey Trot
Wildlife Center of Virginia has meals prepped for Thanksgiving
Wildlife Center of Virginia patients treated to Thanksgiving meal