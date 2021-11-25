Salvation Army in Charlottesville serves Thanksgiving meals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteers at the Salvation Army in Charlottesville handed out turkey and ham meals for Thanksgiving.

The bags not only included two meals, but also salad, drinks, and a dessert.

A pair of socks and some other necessities for the colder weather could also be picked up.

“I love giving back to the community, and I love serving the community,” cook Robert Powell said. “It’s a lot of people’s only Thanksgiving meal, so we love doing this every year.”

The Salvation Army accepts donations all year. It will also be offering a pickup lunch and dinner on Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.