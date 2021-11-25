Advertise With Us
Charlottesville firefighters celebrate Thanksgiving, now with visitors allowed back into the station

The Charlottesville Fire Department on Ridge St. busy cooking in celebration of Thanksgiving.
The Charlottesville Fire Department on Ridge St. busy cooking in celebration of Thanksgiving.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department on Ridge Street was busy cooking early Thursday, November 25, in celebration of Thanksgiving.

The day started with an egg and pancake breakfast, while the traditional turkey and sides came out later for a family lunch.

This year was special, as guests were allowed back in the building after having to stay away due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The last couple years have been challenging because we haven’t been allowed to have visitors, especially our family in the station. So this is the first time in almost two years with social distancing and masking in place that our family has been able to be a part of that,” Captain Greg Wright said.

Wright says kitchen fires are the biggest issue on Thanksgiving. He says to keep an eye on the stove, keep kids away, and if you’re deep frying that turkey make sure it is fully thawed.

