Wintergreen Resort holds social media contest

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Instead of telling ski and snowboarders when they’re going to turn on their snow blowers, Wintergreen decided to make it into a contest. Now if you guess right you could win two 8-hour lift tickets to the slopes.

“We got word that it definitely will be before this Sunday,” said Josh Ellwood, the marketing manager at Wintergreen Resort.

Social media followers can comment the exact day and time, before Sunday, that they think the resort will kick its big snow blowers into high gear. This is the fifth year Wintergreen has run their popular social media contest, however this year’s contest comes with a little twist.

“In a lot of giveaways the winner is the person who makes the comment, but in this case the winner is actually the person that’s tagged,” Ellwood said.

The resort has already started its smaller snow blowers, but have been waiting for cooler weather to fire up the big guns.

“We are not ready. We have a little bit of snow like you can see behind me. But you know, our projected opening date right now is December 11. We hope to be able to stick to that. You know always it’s weather dependent,” Ellwood said.

Even if you don’t win the contest, now would still be a great time to buy your tickets.

“It just so happens that the snow making coincides with one of our biggest lift ticket sales of the year,” Ellwood said. “It’s our ‘mission affordable’ packs for unrestricted lift tickets for the 21/22 ski season for only $239. And that sale ends on Monday. So just a great coincidence that they both are going to happen in the same week.”

