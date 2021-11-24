UVA wins Legends Classic with win over Providence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Hoos went 2-0 in the Legends Classic. In the championship game, Virginia took down the Providence Friars 58-40.

The Friars got the scoring started off a UVA turnover. Providence’s Nate Watson went on the fast break and lobbed it up for Noah Horchler who slammed the alley-oop home.

Still early in the first half, with the game all square at seven, Armaan Franklin pulled up from deep and connected for three. Franklin hit four three pointers in the first half. He ended the night with 14 points.

Hoos went up 10-7.

The story of the first half was the defense for Virginia. Cavaliers took a 30-15 lead into halftime. Overall the Cavaliers held the Friars to 23% from the floor.

Virginia took a 30-15 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Kihei Clark got in the scoring action with a three pointer to put the Hoos up 35-19.

With 12 minutes to play, the Cavaliers led by 14 but Horchler hit a three pointer to cut the Cavalier lead to 11.

The Cavalier lead got cut to six points but the Friars ran out of gas.

With just under eight minutes to go, UVA’s Jaden Gardner hits a bucket from inside the paint was fouled in the process. The free throw puts UVA back up by 10.

Virginia would never look back. Hoos take the Legends Classic title 58-40 over Providence.

“I thought we started out these last two games locked in defensively and we came out to great starts,” Gardner said. “We just got to keep that going in the second half when we started to see those little dips, but it’s something to work on.”

“I thought early in the year we could be real sound and tough defensively and then I second guessed it a little after the Navy game and then the Houston game but now hopefully we can get it back on track,” Head Coach Tony Bennett said.

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Friday against Lehigh at John Paul Jones Arena.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.