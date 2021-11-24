Advertise With Us
Southwestern wind returns

Warmer Thanksgiving, chilly Friday
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. A southwest wind will gradually warm temperatures into the 50s and 60s today and tomorrow. Meanwhile, we are tracking a weak cold front heading east. Clouds will increase during the day Thanksgiving. A few showers will be possible early Friday. Behind the front, our wind will shift to the north. Conditions turn colder Friday and the weekend. Another system could bring light rain and showers (no accumulation) early Sunday. Have a great and safe Thanksgiving !

Today: Mostly sunny & chilly, High: around 50

Tonight: Mostly clear & seasonal, Low: upper 20s

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Friday: Morning showers, clearing, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Morning rain and snow showers, mostly cloudy, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

