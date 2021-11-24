Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Shake and shiver

Warmer Thanksgiving, then back to reality
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold start to our day, with many areas in the teens and twenties. High pressure will deliver mostly sunny skies, and slightly warmer temperatures. 60s Will be with us for Thanksgiving. Clouds will increase late in the day. Meanwhile, we are tracking a weak cold front, that will bring a few early morning showers to the area Friday. Behind the front we will turn colder for the weekend and into the start of next week. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny & chilly, High: around 50

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: upper 20s

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Friday: Morning shower, clearing, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Early rain & snow showers, mostly cloudy, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

