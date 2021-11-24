Scottsville receives federal aid for new police equipment

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scottsville is getting some federal aid to beef up its police equipment.

The town received a $45,300 grant and $15,200 loan to purchase a new patrol car. The car is a new Ford Explorer with all the latest equipment like computers and cameras, said to cost about $60,000.

This funding will help alleviate the financial burden of purchasing a new vehicle.

“It’s between us being able to do it right and cutting corners on more law enforcement equipment, which we would really had to do. It’s a really supportive way for the federal government to support rural localities and their infrastructure needs,” said Matt Lawless, the town’s administrator.

This funding is part of a $5.4 million federal funding effort to pay for community facilities and equipment in rural parts of Virginia.

