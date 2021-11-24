Royer, Brown plead guilty to all charges in Pennsylvania court

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Candi Jo Royer and Travis Brown were in a Pennsylvania court on Wednesday for a plea hearing regarding charges placed against them in the Keystone State.

Both Royer and Brown pleaded guilty to all charges and were sentenced to 2 to 12 months in prison. They were released to Virginia detainers to brought back to Commonwealth to face charges against them in Augusta County.

Royer and Brown were arrested in South Greensburg, Pennsylvania in September on charges related to stolen property and possession of drugs.

The two are suspects in the death of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell and have also been charged in Virginia with a single felony count of abuse and neglect of children. They have not yet faced a court for these charges.

